Woman sentenced for collecting dead mom’s social security

A Florida woman has been sentenced to one year and six months in federal prison for collecting her mother's Social Security payments for nearly five years after her death.

A federal judge in Tampa sentenced Tekia Middleton, 41, on Friday, according to court documents. The Bradenton woman pleaded guilty in May to theft of government funds.

Middleton's mother was receiving Social Security Retirement Insurance Benefits when she died in September 2014, according to court records. Her death was never reported to the Social Security Administration, and the benefit payments continued. Prosecutors said Middleton continued to access the funds, totaling $51,755, and use them for her own personal expenses until June 2019.

As part of her sentence, Middleton must repay the stolen money.