San Antonio police officer wounded, man killed in shooting

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO

A San Antonio police officer was wounded and a 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting that also involved a second officer, police said.

An officer investigating reports of a disturbance and a man with a gun on Friday saw the armed man flee the scene on a bicycle, according to Police Chief William McManus.

A second officer confronted the man a few blocks away and was shot in the leg during an exchange of gunfire with him, McManus said. The first officer then confronted the man and fatally shot him.

The wounded officer remained hospitalized Saturday in undisclosed condition according to a police news release.

No names have been released and police did not immediately return a phone call for comment on Saturday.

