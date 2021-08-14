National Politics
Funeral services for slain Chicago officer announced
Funeral services for the Chicago police officer who was shot to death earlier this month will be held next week, officials announced.
In a statement, the police department said a wake will be held for Officer Ella French on Wednesday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on the city's South Side between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at at 10 a.m. Thursday at the same church.
French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
Two brothers, Monty and Eric Morgan, have been charged in the shooting. Monty Morgan,21, is charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer and attempted murder. Eric Morgan, 22, is faces a gun charge as well as obstruction of justice. Both were ordered held in jail without bail.
Prosecutors contend that Monty Morgan shot the two officers during a traffic stop and then handed the weapon to his brother, who ran away with it. Monty Morgan was shot by a third officer and both he and his brother were taken into custody a short time after the shooting.
