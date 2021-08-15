National Politics

Ex-teacher sentenced to probation for sex with student

The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan.

An ex-teacher and former Wichita City Council candidate has been sentenced to three years of probation for having a sexual relationship with a teenage student.

Rodney Wren also was ordered Friday to undergo mental-health treatment, medication management, substance-abuse treatment and treatment for being a sex offender.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Wren also will be under a post release supervision for his lifetime and will have to register as a sex offender, The Wichita Eagle reported. If he violates his probation, he faces a 34 month prison sentence.

Wren pleaded guilty earlier this year to three counts of unlawful sexual relations. Prosecutors said he had a sexual relationship with the girl in 2015 and 2016 while he worked at Wichita Collegiate School as a teacher and debate coach.

He was fired when he was arrested in February 2020. Just one year earlier, he had ran unsuccessfully for a city council seat.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service