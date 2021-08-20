Judge steps away from lawsuit over killing by ex-officer

A federal judge in Mississippi has recused himself from presiding over a lawsuit filed by the family of a woman who was shot and killed by an Oxford police officer while she slept.

U.S. District Judge Neal Biggers, who lives in Oxford, wrote in an order filed last week that he is stepping away from the case because he is “personally acquainted with some of the parties and witnesses and potential parties and witnesses,” including people in the city administration and the police department, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Because other federal judges in Oxford would have similar issues, the case was reassigned to Senior Judge Glen H. Davidson, a senior status judge from Tupelo, who normally hears cases in the Aberdeen court location.

Relatives of Dominique Clayton filed the wrongful death lawsuit Aug. 5 against the city of Oxford, Police Chief Jeff McCutchen and former officer Matthew Kinne, who was on patrol when 32-year-old Clayton was killed in 2019 in her home. Kinne is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to a murder charge last month.

The suit, which seeks an unspecified amount of money, contends Kinne, 40, was working in his capacity as an Oxford police officer when he pulled up to Clayton's home in a police car to conduct a welfare check and shot her in the head as she slept. Clayton's 8-year-old son found her body, and Kinne was arrested the day after the body was found.

Kinne was fired within days. Clayton's relatives say the two had been having a sexual relationship, but Kinne was married.

Clayton's family previously asked the city for $5 million in damages because of the shooting, but the city didn't pay.