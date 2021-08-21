Two killed in single-engine airplane crash in North Carolina

Two people are dead after a small airplane crashed and burst into flames shortly after taking off from a North Carolina airport, authorities said Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a Piper PA-24 crashed around 10:20 a.m. after taking off from Jeff Cloud Field at Anson County Airport.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, it appeared the aircraft encountered some type of engine trouble and managed to clear one set of trees before dropping into another group of trees and bursting into flames, WSOC reported.

Investigators had not identified the victims as of Friday afternoon.

The FAA said it will join the National Transportation Safety Board in an investigation of the crash.