Alabama lawmaker, 78, dies of natural causes

An Alabama state representative died Saturday of natural causes, the House of Representatives said in a news release.

State Rep Thad McClammy, a Democrat from Montgomery, died of natural causes, the statement said. He was 78.

McClammy was first elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 1994 to represent District 76, which includes east, south, and western sections of the city of Montgomery.

A graduate of both Alabama State University and Auburn University at Montgomery, he was a real estate broker and developer.

“The people of District 76 have lost not only their champion in the House but also a very fine man, and I’ve lost a friend,” House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, said. “I was honored to serve with Thad and watched how he took care of the people in his district every day. My wife Deb and I send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags lowered in honor of McClammy.

“Thad was a great man and loyal Democrat who served his constituents well. We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be truly missed," the Alabama Democratic Party said in a statement.

McClammy was chairman of the Montgomery County Legislation Committee and served as the ranking minority member on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. He also served on the House Financial Services Committee.

McClammy was always gracious and solution-oriented, said Republican Rep. Steve Clouse, who was elected to the House the same year as McClammy.

“He was just a great guy, he was always very friendly and tried to find solution and not be divisive,” Clouse said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

This story has been corrected to reflect that McClammy was 78, not 79.