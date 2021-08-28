Democrat Abe Hudson resigning from Mississippi House

A Democratic member of the Mississippi House says he is resigning the seat he has held the past five years.

Rep. Abe Hudson Jr. of Shelby posted a Facebook video on Friday, saying that Monday will be his last day in office.

He represents a district in Bolivar and Sunflower counties.

“Serving in this capacity has been one of the highest honors and proudest accomplishments of my life,” Hudson said.

“I believe that my transition will allow both the Mississippi Delta and I to grow,” he said. “Furthermore, it will allow someone with a fresh perspective to lead our area out of many of the challenges that we've aggressively started to address.”

Republicans have a wide majority in the 122-member House, and Hudson's departure will not affect the partisan balance. Gov. Tate Reeves will set a special election to fill the District 29 seat. The four-year term ends in January 2024.