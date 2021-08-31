Police release details after fatal shooting at department

Police in North Carolina have released more details about an encounter that turned deadly for a man they said set fire to a patrol car in the police department’s parking lot and attacked an officer.

Christopher Moore walked into the Greensboro Police Department’s employee parking lot on Friday and used an accelerant to set a marked patrol vehicle on fire, police said Monday. Moore then attacked Officer J.M. Chavez, hitting him in the face and head, putting his arms around the officer’s neck and Moore then tried to get Chavez’ service weapon, police said. Officers A.L. Dellinger and R.T. Brooks found Moore attacking Chavez and the three officers shot Moore “ending the threat,” police said.

Moore was pronounced dead on scene. Chavez is recovering from his injuries, police said. The three officers are on routine administrative duty while the State Bureau of Investigation looks into the matter.

Police said it appears Moore went to the police department with the intent of starting the fire and attacking police. Moore was convicted of assaulting a police officer in 2015, but Chief Brian James said the department had no reason to have Moore on their radar, The News & Record reported.