National Politics
Police kill man who shot at Southern California school bus
A man who shot at a Southern California school bus was shot and killed by police Friday after a chase, authorities said.
A patrolling Buena Park police officer saw a man in a vehicle shooting at the bus with a handgun at around 2 p.m., police said.
The driver and a student were in the bus but weren't hurt, authorities said.
The suspect then drove away. After about a 10- to 15-minute chase, the driver smashed through a locked gate at the back of the Buena Park School District parking lot and hit a parked car before stopping, police said.
KTLA-TV showed police cars surrounding a white pickup truck in the lot.
Two police officers fired at the man, who died at the scene, police said. His name wasn't immediately released.
No officers were injured.
A gun was found at the scene, police said.
Other details of the shooting weren't immediately released and investigators were trying to determine a motive for the school bus attack.
Comments