Chris Bailey’s forecast: Pattern changes brings storms and cooler temps

We have rounds of showers and thunderstorm working across the state today ahead of a cold front. This front will usher in cooler and drier air for the middle of the week, but another wet weather maker is on the way later this week.
All of this is part of a very active and cooler pattern taking control of our weather.
Highs today are generally from 80-85, but the humidity remains high. This will help aid in the development of locally heavy rain producing showers and thunderstorms.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
