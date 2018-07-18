Chris Bailey’s forecast: Ugly summer weather on the way

We have a couple of awesome weather days taking shape across central and eastern Kentucky. As good as these days are, the days that follow can take things to the other end of the weather spectrum. Some nasty weather is coming late this week into the weekend.
Highs today are in the low 80s for many areas, with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. The good stuff takes us into Thursday, with highs from 80-85 in most areas. Make sure to soak this up, because the ugly arrives on Friday.
