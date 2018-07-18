Video shows piglets, pigs being beaten, kicked. Kentucky farm penalized.

A Kentucky farm’s shipments have been suspended by a national meat producer after graphic undercover video caught workers beating and throwing pigs.
JBS USA, the Colorado-based U.S. branch of the world’s largest meat producer, said it made the decision based on an initial review of the Mercy for Animals video at a Tosh Farms site in Simpson County, Kentucky, and will investigate the allegations. Tosh workers were shown hitting, kicking and throwing pigs.
The video also shows sows being held in individual metal pens, a controversial but common practice.
Tennessee-based Tosh Farms says several actions shown in the video violate its policy, and it will re-train its staff immediately. It says a veterinarian found no problems at the site Tuesday.
Mercy for Animals wants JBS to require changes in how animals are raised by its suppliers.
