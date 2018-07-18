Undercover video shot by Mercy for Animals persuaded a meat producer to suspend shipments from a Kentucky farm and the farm's owner said it's immediately retraining its workers there.
Undercover video shot by Mercy for Animals persuaded a meat producer to suspend shipments from a Kentucky farm and the farm's owner said it's immediately retraining its workers there. Mercy for Animals
Undercover video shot by Mercy for Animals persuaded a meat producer to suspend shipments from a Kentucky farm and the farm's owner said it's immediately retraining its workers there. Mercy for Animals

State

Video shows piglets, pigs being beaten, kicked. Kentucky farm penalized.

Associated Press

July 18, 2018 10:09 AM

DENVER

A Kentucky farm’s shipments have been suspended by a national meat producer after graphic undercover video caught workers beating and throwing pigs.

JBS USA, the Colorado-based U.S. branch of the world’s largest meat producer, said it made the decision based on an initial review of the Mercy for Animals video at a Tosh Farms site in Simpson County, Kentucky, and will investigate the allegations. Tosh workers were shown hitting, kicking and throwing pigs.

The video also shows sows being held in individual metal pens, a controversial but common practice.

Tennessee-based Tosh Farms says several actions shown in the video violate its policy, and it will re-train its staff immediately. It says a veterinarian found no problems at the site Tuesday.

Mercy for Animals wants JBS to require changes in how animals are raised by its suppliers.

Mercy For Animals captured video at a Franklin farm that's a Tosh Farms facility. The abuse in the video prompted JBS USA to temporarily stop accepting shipments from the farm while it investigates. Tosh said farm staff are being retrained.

By

  Comments  