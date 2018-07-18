Bridge across Herrington Lake comes down as new span is built

The Kennedy Mill Bridge is coming down after spanning Herrington Lake between Garrard and Mercer counties for 94 years.
Demolition of the 804-foot-long bridge began last week.
The state Transportation Cabinet announced the bridge was closing in March. The closure was necessary because of failure in the bridge deck and deterioration of the truss, the state said at the time. Kennedy Mill Bridge was built in 1924.
A $29.6 million replacement bridge is being built by prime contractor Walsh Construction next to the original structure. The bid amount includes demolition and removal of the old bridge.
The anticipated completion date of the new bridge is November 2019.
While the old bridge is closed, motorists should use U.S. 27 and Ky. 34 to Ky. 33.
