Corbin City Manager suspended for 30 days

The Corbin City Commission voted unanimously Monday night to suspend City Manager Marlon Sams for 30 days without pay.
Following an executive session lasting more than one hour during the regular monthly meeting, the commissioners cited inaccuracies in the budget process relating to payroll in approving the motion.
When asked about specifics, Mayor Williard McBurney and Commissioner David Grigsby Hart both declined to comment.
“I did make a mistake. I admit to the mistake. I volunteered to take the suspension,” Sams said prior to the vote.
Sams’ suspension will begin August 13, which is the Monday following the annual NIBROC Festival.
This article is provided via the Kentucky Press News Service.
