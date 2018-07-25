KSP needed help winning ‘America’s Best Cruiser.’ Big Blue Nation stepped up.

After a heated contest that ended up being too close to call, a tie-breaker ended with Kentucky State Police emerging victorious as the winners of the annual America’s Best Looking Cruiser contest.
The contest, which is sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers, uses Facebook “likes” to determine which state’s cruiser takes the title. In the end, Kentucky State Police and Georgia State Patrol were neck and neck with 29.9 thousand votes each, according to the contest organizers.
Kentucky’s victory may have been due in part to a last minute push to rally the Big Blue Nation into casting their votes.
On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police tweeted, “We need UR help! Georgia just took the lead in the best U.S. cruiser contest. The Georgia Coach asked fans 2 vote & we are doing the same! This goes beyond cars - THIS IS ABOUT THE SEC!”
The call to action appears to have done its job, because by the time voting closed Wednesday Kentucky State Police had caught up with Georgia State Patrol’s Facebook likes. The tied race finally came down to the number of “love” reactions snagged by each agency, and Kentucky won the day with 1,900 over Georgia’s 1,300.
While the contest was about the look of the cruisers themselves, several departments put extra effort into the settings of their submitted photographs. Kentucky State Police parked their cruiser in front of the State Capitol and Georgia entered a picture of a cruiser in the midst of a rare heavy snowfall in their state.
Comments