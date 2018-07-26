Man from Viper, Ky., found this slithering surprise in his backyard

A man in Eastern Kentucky man said he videoed and then killed two rattlesnakes in his backyard on Wednesday that he felt were threatening.
Keith Caudill — of Viper, Ky. — posted a video, of two snakes wrestling or mating to his Facebook page. Caudill told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, that the pair were rattlesnakes and he killed them as a safety precaution.
“I had my 8 month old son with me in the vehicle at the time, and I felt threatened,” Caudill said.
He said he wanted to share the video to show how dangerous the snakes can be. Both snakes were more than three feet long.
The exact breed of the snake is not known, but according to the University of Kentucky’s snake identification website, the Timber Rattlesnake is the only rattlesnake reportedly found in much of the state.
The snake is venomous, and according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, it prefers wooded, mountainous terrain.
When encountered, the snake usually remains motionless and will only act aggressively when harassed, the UK snake identification site said. If you are bitten by the snake you should seek medical treatment immediately.
