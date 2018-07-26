Deaths and a disappearance haunt Bardstown. New TV special to explore the mysteries.

Over the past five years, an unsolved disappearance and a series of unsolved deaths have left the community of Bardstown, Ky., searching for answers. Now, the search that has baffled a region will find a broader audience on national television.
The ongoing investigations in the town will be featured on an upcoming six-part series on Oxygen. “The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers” will follow Rogers’ case, the shooting death of her father and other mysterious cases that remain unsolved in the Nelson County town, according to Oxygen.
Rogers, a mother of five, disappeared in 2015 and is thought to be dead. Her father, Tommy Ballard, died in 2016 of a gunshot wound while waiting in a field for his grandson. No arrests have been made in either case.
Before Ballard’s death and Rogers’ disappearance, Bardstown officer Jason Ellis was ambushed and killed in 2013, and Kathy Netherland and her daughter Samantha were murdered in 2014. All four of the unsolved cases are mentioned in the trailer previewing the Oxygen series.
The show will premiere on Aug. 11.
Comments