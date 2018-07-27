Fire leaves wreckage of large Kentucky furniture store
A fire engulfed Rocky Top Log Furniture in Garrard County on Friday morning. The business manufactured and sold log furniture for homes and hotels online and in store. Another shop was operating in Tennessee.
Mercy For Animals captured video at a Franklin farm that's a Tosh Farms facility. The abuse in the video prompted JBS USA to temporarily stop accepting shipments from the farm while it investigates. Tosh said farm staff are being retrained.
The old Kennedy Mill Bridge, built in 1924, over Lake Herrington is being dismantled while a new span is under construction. The new bridge, linking Garrard and Mercer Counties, is scheduled to be finished in November 2019.
Dixie Moore, a bicyclist and an advocate for bicycle safety, explains House Bill 33 which will 'require vehicles overtaking bicycles to pass at a distance of at least three feet' effective this Saturday.
Governor Matt Bevin's decision to cut vision and dental care for some Kentucky Medicaid recipients is hurting Healthy Smiles Family and Cosmetic Dentistry in Prestonsburg, where office manager Jessica Clark-Boyd is turning away patients.
Eastern Kentucky students designed and created tiny houses they are selling via auction. The experiences give them real-world skills and they can capitalize on a movement to go smaller in living space.
Kentucky author Silas House reads from his new novel, "Southernmost". The book explores the collision of gay rights and fundamentalist Christianity in the rural South. It is about how attitudes can change.
David Ermold and his partner were denied a marriage license by Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in 2015. Now he's seeking the Democratic nomination for county clerk so he can challenge Davis in Kentucky's November general election.