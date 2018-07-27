Central Kentucky furniture factory destroyed in fire

Rocky Top Furniture and Railing near U. S. 27 in Bryantsville in Garrard County was destroyed in a 6:30 a.m. fire Friday morning. There were no injuries in the fire which was fought by firefighters from three counties.
Drone view of old and new Kennedy Mill Bridge

The old Kennedy Mill Bridge, built in 1924, over Lake Herrington is being dismantled while a new span is under construction. The new bridge, linking Garrard and Mercer Counties, is scheduled to be finished in November 2019.