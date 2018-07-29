Chris Bailey’s forecast: Wet weather on the way

As we get set to wrap up a September feeling weekend across Kentucky, it’s time to focus on a wet weather setup on the way for the week ahead. This soggy pattern will also keep our temps running much cooler than normal.
Highs today will be in the low 80s for much of central and eastern Kentucky, with clouds on the increase. Scattered showers and storms develop in the west and a few may get into our region by late afternoon or into the evening.
