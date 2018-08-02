Chris Bailey’s forecast: A few more storms rumble through

Rounds of showers and storms have been abundant this week, and a few more are on the way today. While the action isn’t as widespread, a few boomers may put down torrential rains.
This continues to be part of a much wetter than normal setup across our part of the world. This has been an incredibly wet year that shows little signs of letting up.
As a matter of fact, the seasonal models show above normal rainfall continuing through the middle of September.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather.
