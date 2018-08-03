Kentucky ER doctor allegedly conspired to sell pain pills. Now she can’t prescribe.

State regulators have barred a Knox County doctor from prescribing drugs after she was charged with being involved in drug trafficking.
Dr. Sherri L. Hogan, 58, an emergency room physician at the hospital in Barbourville, was indicted last week on one count of conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances, according to a court record.
Dennis Jay Hogan was indicted with her on a charge of first-degree trafficking in controlled substances.
Dennis Hogan allegedly sold oxycodone pills to an informant working with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Sherri Hogan has pleaded not guilty and been released on bond.
The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure released an emergency order Friday restricting Hogan’s license to prescribe drugs until the case against her is resolved.
The order said there is probable cause to believe her practice represented a danger to patients and the public.
