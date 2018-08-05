This Kentucky school has canceled its football season. Will the decision be reversed?

Trimble County High School Principal Tracy Poe announced Wednesday that school district officials were canceling the 2018-19 football season “due to low player interest” and turnout at beginning season practices.
“We greatly regret that we will not have a football program this year and look forward to the possibilities of re-establishing the program in the future,” Poe said.
Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner Julian Tackett on Sunday told the Herald-Leader that Trimble County High “was the only one thus far” in Kentucky to cancel its football season.”
On Friday, after several people voiced their opposition on social media, school district officials held an emergency public meeting to discuss the decision. The school had 374 students in 2016-17 according to the most recent information on the Kentucky Department of Education website.
In announcing the meeting, district officials said on the district’s Facebook page that they would make a decision by noon on Monday whether to reverse the decision.
Tackett confirmed that “they are supposed to finalize things by Monday morning.”
“Should there still not be enough players to field a team the decision that has been made will stand,” the district Facebook post said.
Trimble County Superintendent Steve Miracle and Trimble County High Football Coach Mike Isley did not immediately return messages to the Herald-Leader.
WAVE-TV in Louisville reported that only nine players had initially shown up at practice and at the emergency meeting, another 13 potential players came to say they wanted to join the team.
Another football practice has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday to determine the fate of the program, WAVE reported.
“My personal deadline is noon Monday,” WAVE quoted Trimble County superintendent Steve Miracle as saying. “If the coaches and principal can tell me that they feel comfortable with where they’re at and they want to move forward with the season, then we are happy to do that, but if they tell me there are still not enough, either ineligible players that are interested and just can’t play, or based upon the physical aspect of the players that are there and their ability and it not looking like there’s enough to be safe with what we’re doing, then we won’t do it.”
