Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking a few strong storms

A cold front is rolling toward the region, bringing the potential for a few strong storms today. These storms will be rumbling through from northwest to southeast through the day.
As I mentioned, some of the storms today may be on the strong side. The Storm Prediction Center has the risk level for our region.
Lingering showers and storms will be around into Wednesday as our temps start to drop. Thursday may end up being a pretty nice day, but additional showers and storms try to crash in here by the weekend.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
