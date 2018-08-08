This interactive Rick and Morty tattoo will mesmerize you

Tattoo artist Roy Lee Rowlett, from Louisville, Kentucky, created a Rick and Morty-inspired tattoo on Aug. 4. The tattoo features the duo looking into the portal they use for their inter-dimensional adventures. The portal doubles as a green screen.
Drone view of old and new Kennedy Mill Bridge

The old Kennedy Mill Bridge, built in 1924, over Lake Herrington is being dismantled while a new span is under construction. The new bridge, linking Garrard and Mercer Counties, is scheduled to be finished in November 2019.