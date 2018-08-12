Chris Bailey’s forecast: Very active August setup continues

A huge upper level low continues to work across the Ohio Valley, bringing the chance for additional scattered showers and storms. This setup is part of the overall active pattern that keeps showing up. It’s been with us since late winter and shows no signs of letting up.
A mix of sun and clouds will be noted with the chance for scattered showers and storms going up. You know the drill, some of the storms may be strong and put down torrential rains.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop in that scenario and those may very well be around for the first day of school on Wednesday.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
