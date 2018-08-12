Teen killed in Bath County wreck

A Bath County teen-anger was killed in a car wreck Saturday night on KY 36 in Bath County, Kentucky State Police said Sunday.
Police said Daniel J. Spence, 18, of Sharpsburg, was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling from injuries he received in the wreck.
Spence was a passenger in a 1998 Chevy Malibu driven by Samantha M. Sexton, 18, of Owingsville and was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
Police said Sexton lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole about 7:58 p.m. Saturday. She was treated and released at the Mt. Sterling hospital.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.
