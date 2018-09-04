Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tropical moisture on the way to Kentucky

It’s another hot and humid day across our region, but we are getting ready for some tropical changes in the days to come. A system in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to throw moisture our way as the week wears on. That will increase our rain chances.
Today is another very steamy one with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values will be in the low and middle 90s. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted, but scattered storms try to go up this afternoon and evening.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments