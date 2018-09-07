Why is Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff pardoned by Trump, in Eastern Kentucky?

FILE - In this July 14, 2006, file photo, Elias Bermudez kneels before then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a protest over the lawman’s immigration crackdowns in Phoenix. Bermudez, an advocate for immigrants in Arizona who also operated a tax preparation business has pleaded guilty to a federal charge after acknowledging he falsely added dependents to his clients’ tax returns to maximize refundable credits. Bermudez pleaded guilty Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, to a charge of assisting in the preparation of false tax returns. Matt York, File AP Photo