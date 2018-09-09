Boy reportedly swept into storm drain after heavy Kentucky rains cause flooding

A search for a missing boy is underway in Morehead after heavy rains caused flooding and closed roads in several Kentucky counties.
In Rowan County, a young boy was reportedly swept into a culvert by rushing waters, according to official and media reports.
Morehead Mayor Jim Tom Trent posted on social media Sunday that first responders were working to find the boy. Trent also asked people in Morehead to avoid U.S. 60 near the post office in town as the search continued.
The 8-year-old boy and an older boy fell into the storm drain at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to LEX 18. The older boy was able to escape.
At one point Sunday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported that multiple roads in nearby Montgomery County, including part of U.S. 60, were temporarily closed as a result of high waters.
A state of emergency was declared in Montgomery County as a result of the flooding, according to the Mt. Sterling Police Department. The Red Cross set up a place for people needing a place to stay at the Montgomery County 9-1-1 Center at 225 Oak Grove Drive, according to police. The center can be reached at 859-498-8720.
East Main Street and East Locust Drive were also closed in Montgomery County because of flooding, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Bath County Emergency Management officials asked drivers to stay off the roads during Sunday’s rains, as several roads in the area were quickly covered by water.
At least one driver in Bath County had to be rescued from flood waters, WKYT reported.
The flooding also caused several Kentucky counties to cancel school on Monday. Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Powell counties announced Sunday night that classes were canceled.
