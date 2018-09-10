Water receding in hard hit Mount Sterling after dozens of homes, businesses flooded

High water was receding in Mount Sterling Monday after flooding from heavy rains inundated homes and businesses over the weekend.
Reports of flooding along Hinkston Creek, which runs through Mount Sterling, began about 4 a.m. Sunday, and “then it was off and on up until” Sunday night, said Greg Beam, emergency management director. “In one area it would drop, and then two hours later it would be flooded again.”
High water seemed to be receding Monday in Mount Sterling but Slate Creek in southern Montgomery County was still rising, Beam said.
Beam confirmed that 30 to 50 homes and perhaps 20 or more businesses had experienced flooding. Most of the flooding was reported along Main, Locust, Queen and High streets, he said.
An area west of Mount Sterling reported 6.4 inches of rain had fallen as of 12:35 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Five people spent Sunday night at the Montgomery County Health and Civic Center in Mount Sterling, Beam said. The family left Monday morning, said Allison Napier, public health director for the Montgomery County Health Department.
At 9:30 a.m. Monday, Beam was preparing to go out and survey the conditions and extent of flooding. The forecast for Mount Sterling said Monday will be cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain.
“I hope it’s just a drizzle,” Beam said.
