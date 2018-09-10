Search continues for 8-year-old Kentucky boy swept away by floodwater

Search and rescue crews continued looking Monday afternoon for an 8-year-old boy who was swept away Sunday by flood waters in Morehead.
Rescue teams used boats to search Triplett Creek Monday morning and afternoon, near where the boy was last seen. Morehead Fire Department Chief Jeff Anderson said teams will continue the search on foot as water levels begin to decline.
The boy was carried by high water into a small creek about 400 yards from the larger Triplett Creek, which runs alongside downtown Morehead.
Crews also are using drones to search for the child, Anderson said.
Flooding caused damage throughout Eastern Kentucky Sunday and more storms are possible later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service advised people driving on the Mountain Parkway Monday to use caution, warning that high water could affect travel in the area.
A Fazoli’s in Morehead was offering free meals to flood victims Monday, said restaurant manager Brandy Hogge.
Fazoli’s owner Dan Markwell decided to offer the meals to anyone who received property damage from the flooding or who was otherwise affected, Hogge said.
About 40 or 50 customers who visited the Fazoli’s through lunchtime Monday had been affected by the flooding, Hogge said.
“He wanted to do something good for the community,” Hogge said. “There are more people than we thought had been affected.”
