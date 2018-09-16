9-year-old Rowan County boy’s body found days after flood waters swept him away

The body of an 9-year-old Morehead boy who was swept away by flood waters nearly a week ago was found Sunday, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The boy was reported missing Sept. 9 in Morehead after he and another child were allegedly swept into a culvert after heavy rains in Rowan and surrounding counties.

The television station reported Sunday the Rowan County coroner confirmed that the body found in the Triplett Creek earlier that day was Bryce Combs. Combs’ family has been notified, the coroner told WKYT. The body was found behind the Pretty Valley Foodmart in Clearfield.

Hundreds of volunteers spent the past week helping authorities search for the boy.

