The whitewater season just got two weeks longer on Eastern Kentucky’s Russell Fork

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will extend the whitewater season on Eastern Kentucky’s Russell Fork this year by two weeks as part of a pilot program that Kentucky’s whitewater kayaking and rafting community has sought for years.
Officials hope the extended season — which will now include the first two weekends of November, as well as four weekends in October — will bring more tourists and revenue to Pike County and Eastern Kentucky.
If the extension is welcomed by local residents and does not create any negative unintended consequences, the Corps could make the extension permanent.
The Russell Fork of Big Sandy River is one of the most popular kayaking and rafting destinations in the region. During the fall, water released from Flannagan Dam in nearby Virginia raises the river enough to create some of the largest and most treacherous rapids in the country.
The river flows through Breaks Interstate Park and cuts a narrow, deep pass through Pine Mountain, which acts as the border between parts of Eastern Kentucky and Virginia.
For years, the season has been limited to four weekends in October. According to some whitewater enthusiasts, that limited season has stifled opportunity for tourism and outdoor recreation.
“Simply scheduling the release of water during that period is a brilliant use of finite resources that otherwise would be wasted,” said Jason Foley, founder and CEO of Kentucky Whitewater Raft Kayak Rescue.
Foley, along with other rafting and kayaking enthusiasts, has advocated for the extended season for more than 20 years.
One of the communities most likely to benefit from the extended season is Pike County’s Elkhorn City, the former home of the Russell Fork Rendezvous, a kayaking and music festival held on the fourth weekend of October, when the Russell Fork is at its highest.
The event’s organizer, Bob Larkin, said the November extension was “a good start,” but said he and others in the whitewater community hope the Corps will eventually schedule water releases throughout the summer and fall.
A more extensive release schedule from the dam, Larkin said, would allow businesses such as guiding operations, kayak rental services and campgrounds to open in Pike County.
“It really would be a financial boon to Elkhorn City,” Larkin said. “I honestly believe that Elkhorn City … will probably wind up being some of the most valuable property in the state if they would just open up scheduled releases.”
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Louisville and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, who represents most of Eastern Kentucky, have advocated for the expanded season, and praised the Corps’ decision to extend it this year.
“Whitewater rafting has been a great economic boon for tourism around the Breaks Interstate Park, but the season has been cut short each year,” Rogers said. “In light of the recent downturn of our coal industry, we must capitalize on every opportunity to diversify our economy and enhance our unique tourism options in our beautiful Appalachian mountains.”
The Corps will hold a public meeting at the Breaks Interstate Park conference center Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. to hear from people impacted by the extended season.
Larkin said he expects some fishermen who use the Flannagan reservoir to speak in opposition to the extension.
Fishermen, he said, prefer fewer releases from the dam because it lowers the water-level in the reservoir.
“We’re a little disappointed that there would be a lot of opposition to it, especially because of the financial gains it could make for Elkhorn City,” Larkin said.
Will Wright is a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Reach him at 859-270-9760, @HLWright
