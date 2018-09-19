One man killed, another injured in Knox County shooting

Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Knox County that left one man dead and injured another.
Troopers were called to Higgins Hollow Road just before 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting.
Glenn Edwards, 57, of Gray was found dead of a gunshot wound at the scene and another man barricaded himself inside his house, according to state police.
The man who barricaded himself inside the house, identified as Glenn Powell, 71, of Barbourville, surrendered soon after, according to state police. He was detained by police and taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Powell was listed in critical condition Wednesday night.
