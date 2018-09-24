Kentucky man got stuck in someone’s driveway. He ended up fatally shot in the back.

A Knox County man fatally shot another resident in the back after the victim’s truck got stuck in his driveway, Kentucky State Police said in a news release issued Monday.
Charges are pending against the alleged gunman, 71-year-old Glenn Powell, of Barbourville, who was wounded when another person shot him after the fatal shooting.
The investigation shows the shootings happened on Sept. 19 after Glenn Edwards, 57, of Gray, got his pickup truck stuck in a ditch while trying to back out of Powell’s driveway on Higgins Hollow Road, according to state police.
It’s not known why Edwards was in Powell’s driveway, said Trooper Shane Jacobs, a state police spokesman.
Edwards walked a short distance to a friend’s house to get help pulling his truck out of the ditch.
When Edwards and the other man returned and started hooking a chain to Edwards’ truck, Powell yelled at them to leave and said he was going into his house to get a gun and would kill them, Jacobs said.
The man helping Edwards drove away. Edwards stayed but walked across the street so that he was no longer on Powell’s property, Jacobs said.
Powell came out of the house and shot Edwards in the back. He died at the scene, according to police.
Jacobs said the third man involved heard the shot and drove the short distance to his home to get a pistol, then came back to help Edwards.
Powell shot at the man. He shot back several times and wounded Powell in the abdomen.
Police did not release the name of the third man, who has not been charged.
Powell holed up in his house after the shooting for about 90 minutes, but later surrendered to police.
Powell was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville and was first listed in critical condition. His condition has since been upgraded to stable, state police said.
