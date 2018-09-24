Kentucky man stabs intruder who reportedly attacked a woman, state police say

A Harlan County man reportedly stabbed a man who broke into his home Sunday and attacked a woman, according to Kentucky State Police.
Clyde Phillips is accused of breaking into a house belonging to Don Rigney sometime after noon on Sunday, according to state police.
Phillips allegedly attacked a woman who was staying at Rigney’s house, and Rigney stabbed him to stop the assault, according to state police.
The woman who was attacked was taken to Harlan Appalachian Regional Healthcare with a broken arm, according to state police.
Phillips was also taken to the hospital and was still being treated Monday night, according to state police. His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.
Charges are pending against Phillips, according to state police. No charges have been filed against Rigney.
