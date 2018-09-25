State trooper shoots passenger in stolen vehicle that hit Kentucky deputy

A Kentucky State Police officer shot a man in a fleeing vehicle Tuesday morning after the driver hit and injured a deputy in Pulaski County, according to Sheriff Greg Speck’s office.
The deputy, Lt. Jon Williams, was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, said Deputy Karl Clinard, spokesman for Speck’s office.
The names of the two suspects had not been released.
Clinard said the incident started after Sgt. Cary York, who was driving a juvenile for an evaluation, fell in behind a suspected stolen vehicle in northern Pulaski County.
When the driver realized York was following him, he fled and York called for assistance, Clinard said.
Officers from the Kentucky State Police, the sheriff’s office and the city of Science Hill responded to help.
At one point, the driver of the stolen vehicle drove south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 as he tried to escape police, Clinard said.
The driver turned onto a side road at Science Hill called Frog Hollow Road and into a yard.
Williams got out of his vehicle to put down a device to flatten the tires on the stolen vehicle, but the driver barreled straight toward him, Clinard said.
Williams couldn’t move to the left or right, so jumped into the air. He avoided being hit by the front of the car, but the hood and windshield hit him, throwing him into the air, Clinard said.
A state police officer fired into the vehicle, hitting a passenger in the neck.
The driver sped away, but he and the passenger got out and hid in a field nearby, Clinard said.
Police caught both of them.
The wounded passenger was flown out for treatment.
