Searchers find body of Texas man missing for days in Lake Cumberland

Searchers on Sunday recovered the body of a man missing in Lake Cumberland for nearly a week.
Rescue teams found the body of Robin Edward Adair, 61, of Millsap, Tex., at 5:39 Central Time near Wolf Creek Dam in Russell County, according to a release from Russell County Coroner Michael K. Reynolds.
Adair had been reported missing Oct. 9 in the same area.
Reynolds said the Russell County Rescue Squad, Boone County Water Rescue, Barren County Fire & Rescue, Lexington Fire Department, Kentucky State Police, Cumberland County Rescue Squad, Pulaski County Rescue Squad, and diver Kenny Anderson, a took part in the search.
Foul play is not suspected in the death, but an autopsy to confirm the cause of death is scheduled Monday.
Reynolds’ office and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating.
