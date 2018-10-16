He sexually harassed four women prison guards. Now Kentucky will pay $1.5 million.

Kentucky has agreed to pay $1.5 million to four women to settle a lawsuit accusing a male supervisor at the prison in Elliott County of sexually harassing them while they worked there.
Lexington attorney Joe F. Childers, who represents two of the woman, confirmed the settlement to the Herald-Leader Tuesday.
A jury awarded the women $1.6 million last year after hearing their case, but the state Department of Corrections appealed the verdict.
While the appeal was pending, however, the department approached attorneys for the women to discuss a settlement, Childers said.
The women were satisfied with the settlement. It might have taken a year or more to resolve the case otherwise, Childers said.
“We think this shows the seriousness of the verdict,” he said.
Lisa Lamb, spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, noted that the allegations of sexual harassment date to 2012.
“These women deserve closure and we were eager to have it resolved for the benefit of all parties, including taxpayers who would face even greater costs on appeal,” Lamb said.
The $1.5 million payment will cover damages to the women and fees to their attorneys.
The women who sued were Colleen Payton and Lisa Suliman, represented by Childers and attorney Bethany Baxter; and Donna Adkins and Jennifer Daniels, represented by Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf.
All worked at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex.
Their allegations included that Sgt. Stephen Harper masturbated where one woman could see him; touched female staffers’ breasts and buttocks; exposed himself to them; rubbed against them; tried to force them to touch him; and attempted to rape one of them.
Jurors ruled that Harper had harassed the women, and that his conduct was so severe that it created a hostile work environment for the women.
The jury also said the Department of Corrections had not done enough to prevent and correct sexually harassing behavior.
Three of the woman left the prison before the trial, but Payton still works there.
Separately, Harper agreed to a confidential settlement with the women.
After the court verdict in favor of the women, the state Personnel Cabinet requested an investigation of the allegations against Harper and of whether state employees had received proper training to recognize and respond to sexual harassment.
An internal investigation at the prison did not substantiate the sexual harassment allegations against Harper, but Personnel Secretary Thomas B. Stephens said in requesting the additional inquiry that questions had come up “about the quality of that investigation.”
An investigation by the state Personnel Board continues, said Mark A. Sipek, the executive director.
