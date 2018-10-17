Chris Bailey’s forecast: Frosty cold mornings settle in

Frosty cold fall mornings are finally upon us, with the potential end of the growing season coming later this week. That brings us to the weekend and the potential for a storm system to unleash even colder air.
Let’s start with today and roll forward. Highs are in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds for most areas. Lows by Wednesday morning will drop into the upper 30s as skies stay mainly clear.
Another front moves in here in the afternoon with gusty winds and falling temps. That front won’t produce any rain, but unleashes the coldest air of the season by Thursday morning.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
