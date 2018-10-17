Witnesses stopped a truck when it drove four blocks dragging a dog. Kentucky man charged.

A Leitchfield man is facing a criminal charge after dragging a dog behind his truck for several blocks, police say.
About 5:15 p.m. Oct. 6, Grayson County Central Dispatch was called about a dog being dragged behind a vehicle.
According to reports, witnesses spotted the young pit bull attached by a chain to a truck at the Peddler’s Mall on West White Oak Street. A man, later identified as Charles J. Weedman, drove away with the dog attached to the rear of the vehicle.
Witnesses were able to stop the truck about four blocks away. Weedman removed the dog from the chain, put it in the truck and continued to his home, according to police.
Leitchfield police officers Chase Melton and Missy Skaggs responded to the call and found the badly injured dog at Weedman’s home.
He told officers he’d forgotten the dog was tied to the truck’s bumper, his warrant said.
Leitchfield Police Detective Kevin Smith said the dog, which is about a year old, had injuries on all four paws and her belly. Leitchfield Animal Control officers were called to care for her, and seized her from Weedman.
The dog, named Khaleesi, was taken to an after hours emergency veterinarian for treatment.
All four of her legs were badly skinned, with some of the cuts and scrapes going all the way to the bone. She also had several nailsripped from her paws.
Jessica Pharis, director of Leitchfield’s animal shelter, said Tuesday that Khaleesi “is currently recovering with round-the-clock care by ateam of individuals who are making sure she is as comfortable and pain free as possible.
“She’s had a really good day today and seems to be making great progress but still has a long way to go,” Pharis said. “We appreciate all of the interest that she’s receiving from the public, however, she is not available for adoption.”
Weedman, 50, has been charged with second-degree animal cruelty. He currently is scheduled to appear Oct. 25 on the charge in Grayson County District Court.
State
Witnesses stopped a truck when it drove four blocks dragging a dog. Kentucky man charged.
October 17, 2018 02:55 PM
A Leitchfield man is facing a criminal charge after dragging a dog behind his truck for several blocks, police say.
Comments