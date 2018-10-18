Chris Bailey’s forecast: All eyes on the weekend

The day is dawning with a kiss of frost across central and eastern Kentucky, but will end on a very nice note. As we head into the weekend, showers look to sit things out as another blast of cold gets set to blow in.
As the patchy frost burns off this morning, temps rebound into the low 50s by this afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, giving us a gorgeous fall day.
Those clouds are ahead of a system moving in later Friday into Saturday. That brings rain back into our region with a blast of cold air to follow.
