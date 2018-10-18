How she plans to eradicate Hepatitis C in Perry County

The University of Kentucky received a $15 million grant aimed at wiping out Hepatitis C in Perry County in Eastern Kentucky.
By
Waterways overflow in Georgetown, Kentucky

Kentucky

Waterways overflow in Georgetown, Kentucky

Waterways in Georgetown, Ky. and across Scott County overflowed as flash flooding was alerted for the area on Sept. 23. Videos show flooding in East Fork McConnell Run in the area of Stamping Ground and North Elkhorn Creek at Great Crossing Park.

UK unveils new research building

Education

UK unveils new research building

University of Kentucky officials celebrated the opening of a new, $265 million research building aimed at solving health disparities that plague Kentucky, such as cancer, diabetes, obesity and substance abuse.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Lexington Herald Leader App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service