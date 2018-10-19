This KY judge allegedly pumped police for details on informants in ex-husband’s case

A Kentucky circuit judge inappropriately tried to find out if informants in a drug investigation were the same people who provided damaging information against her ex-husband, the state Judicial Conduct Commission has charged.
The commission released the new charge against Judge Beth Lewis Maze on Friday.
Maze already faces four other allegations that she violated ethics rules and was suspended with pay effective Oct. 2 until the case is resolved.
Maze’s attorney, Thomas E. Clay, said in response that “as with most legal proceedings, there are two sides to the story. Our side will be presented at the appropriate time.”
Maze is circuit judge for Bath, Rowan, Montgomery and Menifee counties.
Maze’s ex-husband is Donald “Champ” Maze, who served three terms as Bath County attorney before going to federal prison in an election corruption case from the 2006 election.
More recently, he was arrested in September 2017 on charges that included drug possession.
The newest charge against Judge Maze grew from a massive drug investigation that resulted in indictments in Bath County against more than 100 people earlier this year, according to the Judicial Conduct Commission.
The cases were referred to as the “Syndicate Cases,” the commission said.
Maze met in May with Judge William E. Lane, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy and Charles Landon, head of the court-appointed defender’s office, to discuss handling the cases, the commission said.
The officials agreed Maze would handle cases involving two drug syndicates and Lane would handle the other two.
However, Maze later violated that agreement and had all the cases assigned to her, the commission said.
Maze or members of her staff initiated contacts with attorneys, police officers and others to ask if the confidential informants who helped police in the big drug investigation were the same ones involved in the criminal case against Champ Maze, the commission charged.
The traffic stop that led to drug charges against Champ Maze came after an informant told police Maze had drugs in his van, according to a motion in that criminal case.
The commission charged that Maze’s conduct broke ethics rules that require judges to respect and comply with the law; prohibit judges from using the prestige of their office to advance the personal or economic interests of the judge or others; bar judges from allowing family, social, political, financial, or other interests or relationships to influence their judicial conduct or judgment; and bar judges from engaging in ex parte communications, meaning communications with only one side involved in a legal issue.
The commission initially filed two ethics charges against Judge Maze for allegedly signing orders for her ex-husband to have drug tests after the September 2017 arrest.
She acknowledged contacting Bath County Jailer Earl Willis and court officials about the arrest, but denied seeking favorable treatment for her ex-husband.
The commission later added two more charges alleging that she signed the names of other court officials to orders approving the drug tests, without their knowledge or permission.
Maze said in response to those charges that she completed the orders inadvertently in the same way she did others that were on a different form, and did not act with the intent to deceive anyone.
The commission can impose sanctions ranging from a private reprimand to removal from office.
Comments