Doctor accused of being drunk at work. Kentucky regulators issue emergency suspension.

A doctor who caused concern that he was drunk at work in Hazard has been suspended from practicing in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure released an emergency suspension order against Dr. Thomas Paul Splan on Friday.
Splan lives in Virginia but was working on a temporary basis at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare hospital in Hazard when the incident happened, according to the suspension order.
According to a complaint filed with the board, an ARH administrator got a call from staff members on April 6 who were concerned that Splan was impaired.
Another doctor said Splan’s eyes were red and that he could barely stand, and one staffer said she had seen Splan asleep at his desk several times and that he had fallen asleep while she was talking with him.
Splan, whose specialty is internal medicine, took a test that showed his blood alcohol level was .187, the suspension order said.
That is more than twice the legal driving limit in Kentucky.
During an evaluation at a center in Virginia, Splan said he’d been treated for alcohol dependence, but had been sober since Feb. 23, 2011 before drinking alcohol on a flight from Richmond, Va., to Lexington on March 31, according to the order.
Splan said he started work at the Hazard hospital on April 2.
He would get up at 6 a.m., work until 8 p.m., then go back to the motel and drink, according to the order.
Splan said he drank nearly a fifth of alcohol every day, stopping about midnight before his shift early on April 6.
Splan said he felt tired and “fairly hung over” that day, but did not feel intoxicated.
He was fired from his job at ARH.
The treatment center concluded Splan has severe alcohol use disorder and that he should not be considered safe to practice medicine until completing residential treatment.
Splan did not take steps to enter treatment, the KBML said in its order.
Splan told a board investigator in early October that he had not had a drink since the incident in Hazard and did not think it was necessary for him to go into treatment.
He said he was working at a hospital in Virginia and had not had any problems, according to the Kentucky suspension order.
