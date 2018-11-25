Chris Bailey’s forecast: From 60s to snowflakes

We have some big weather changes blowing in over the next 24 hours. A mild Sunday will turn into a wintry Monday as temps drop more than 30 degrees. That will kick off another very cold period.
Temps today warm into the low 60s on a strong southwesterly wind. That wind is ahead of a winter storm passing by just to our northwest. That’s bringing more than a foot of snow to areas near Chicago. This will drag a cold front across the state Showers and a rumble of thunder are possible ahead of this front, with a period of light snow and flurries behind it. Wraparound snow showers and flurries may then kick in through Monday night.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
