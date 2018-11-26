Chris Bailey’s forecast: Winter rolls back in today

We have a blast of winter weather blowing across the state today and it’s bringing cold temps and frequent snow showers. This kicks off a very cold week for our region and for much of the eastern half of the country.
Old Man Winter isn’t wasting any time getting things started this year. We’ve already had 8 days with winter precipitation falling across the state and that number hits double digits the next few days.
Winds are going to absolutely crank with light snow developing behind the front early today. From there, a strong northwesterly wind will cause widespread snow showers and a few squalls to develop across central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon through the evening.
