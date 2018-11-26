Bad country song? Angry boyfriend allegedly rammed Kentucky woman’s home with Chevy

An angry boyfriend allegedly rammed a woman’s mobile home with his Chevy Lumina Saturday night, knocking the trailer off the foundation, according to Laurel County Sheriff John Root.
Sheriff’s officers responding to a domestic violence complaint found the car buried up to the windshield under the trailer.
The suspect fled before police arrived, leaving his car behind.
Police have not released his name because he hasn’t been arrested, but the woman, thought to be his girlfriend or ex-girlfriend, identified him.
Police were trying to locate him Monday, said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, spokesman for Root’s office.
Acciardo said officers had been to the trailer before on domestic violence calls.
Comments